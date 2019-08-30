Home Entertainment Hindi

After Sacred Games, it's a busy year for Odia actor in Bollywood

From Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhappak' to 'Made in China', an Odia romantic thriller and other projecs, this Odia actor has a lot on his plate.

Sacred Games, Chittaranjan Tripathy

A still from 'Sacred Games'

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

Do you remember one of the prominent characters, Trivedi, from Mumbai don Ganesh Gaitonde’s gang (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in popular web series, Sacred Games? Well, the character has been played by Odia actor, Chittaranjan Tripathy. And, 2019 seems to be quite a busy year for the actor, who has also directed Odia cult movies like Dhauli Express and Mukhyamantri. Next, he will be seen playing one of the major roles in Meghna Gulzar’s yet-to-release film, Chhappak, featuring Deepika Padukone as an acid attack victim.

Chittaranjan Tripathy

The actor has also played a significant role in Maddock Film’s ‘Made in China’ featuring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film will release on Friday. Besides, the actor has been roped in for a couple of web series, including ‘Mission on Mars’ by ALTBalaji. According to sources, he will also start shooting for ‘Indu Ki Jawani’, featuring Kiara Advani.

Interestingly, Tripathy will don the director’s hat for an upcoming Odia romantic thriller—‘Kuha Mu Tumari Pain.’ The actor claims the film will not be a remake. “It’s time, the films in Ollywood will have to have original content,” he said.

While sharing his experience of shooting for Sacred Games, the actor was in all praise for director Anurag Kashyap and his co-actor and batchmate from National School of Drama (NSD), Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “We (he and Nawazuddin) share an unspoken chemistry as we are friends since our NSD days. When any actor works with Anurag Kashyap, his job becomes easy as the latter communicates well,” he said. Tripathy had bagged his role in Sacred Games after appearing for an open audition in Mumbai conducted by casting director Mukesh Chabbra.

Trivedi was a challenging role for Tripathy. “Trivedi is a character who speaks less. So, the dialogues were limited. I had to convey the message using expression and gestures. It is difficult,” he added.

