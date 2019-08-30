  Film based on Indira Gandhi's Assassination cleared by Delhi High Court

Home Entertainment Hindi

The Punjabi movie based on the lives of Satwant Singh, Beant Singh and Kehar Singh, allegedly, glorifies the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.    

Published: 30th August 2019

Poster of the film 'Kaum De Heere' based on Indira Gandhi's assassination.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed the release of Punjabi film “Kaum De Heere” which was slated for release back in August 2014. The verdict sets aside CBFC’s earlier order withdrawing the movie’s certification for public screening.

Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, Justice Vibhu Bakhru said once an expert body has considered the impact of a film on the public and has cleared the film, it is no excuse to say that there may be a law and order situation.

“The reliance placed by the respondents upon Section 6(1) of the Cinematograph Act, is wholly misplaced. First of all, the said provision to the extent that it enables the Central Government to exercise revisional powers in respect of the decisions rendered by CBFC, has been held to be unconstitutional. Second, even if Section 6(1) of the Act was operative, the respondents had not followed the procedure as contemplated therein. The petitioner was not granted any opportunity to represent its views before the direction was issued,” the high court said.

The movie was initially granted ‘A’ certification but was latter barred from release in India by the government.

The movie’s producer, Sai Cine Productions, had challenged CBFC’s August 2014 and Film Certification Appellate Tribunal’s October 2014 orders by which the film’s certification was withdrawn.

The company had contended the board “had no factual or legal basis for withdrawal of certificate” after granting permission for release. 

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and CBFC had said the withdrawal of certification was done according to the provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 and on the orders of the central government.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, had challenged the orders saying that the Chairperson of CBFC had no power to review and cancel the certificate that was issued by the CBFC.

He contended that the said certification was issued by CBFC after the Revising Committee had viewed the feature film on two occasions.

He submitted that there was no provision in the Act which empowered the Chairperson to override the decision of the Revising Committee.  

Freedom of speech and expression curbed?

Advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for the production house submitted that the feature film did not violate any guidelines and withdrawal of certification was violative of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India.

