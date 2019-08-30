Home Entertainment Hindi

'Prada' song, featuring Alia Bhatt, is a copy of Pakistani hit, claims media

Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, "Lamberghini".

Published: 30th August 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in 'Prada' music video by The Doorbeen.

Alia Bhatt in 'Prada' music video by The Doorbeen. (Screengrab)

By IANS

KARACHI: The music video of the new pop hit "Prada", starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, but the song's creators, The Doorbeen, face charges of plagiarism by the Pakistani media.

According to "tribune.com.pk", the melody of "Prada" is the same as that of a song nineties song, "Goray rung ka zamana", by the Pakistani band, Vital Signs.

The lyrics for "Goray rung ka zamana" were written by Shoaib Mansoor and the song was released as part of the album, "Vital Signs Volume 1". 

The song "Prada" was released on August 12 and became a blockbuster in no time, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, "Lamberghini".

Comparing "Prada" to "Goray rung ka zamana", a social media user wrote in the comments section of the music video: "Major rip off from the Org... Without even giving credits having no shame at all."

Another wrote: "Copy of 'Goray rang ka zamana' of Vital signs."

A user asked for credits: "Thanks for copying vital signs. At the very least you could have given credit!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Prada Prada song The Doorbeen Lamberghini
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp