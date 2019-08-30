Teaser of Sanjay Kapoor’s 'Bedhab', film on smoking, gets blocked on social media

By Express News Service

Sanjay Kapoor plays the ‘God of Death’ in his upcoming film 'Bedhab', which deals with smoking addiction. Directed by Akash Goila, the film also stars debutant Aasish Sachdev, Karishma Kotak and Shibani Bedi.

The teaser of the digital film was released online on Thursday. However, soon after its launch, social media platform Instagram disapproved ads for the teaser thinking the film is promoting smoking habits.

Disappointed director Akash Goila lashed out on Twitter: “We can't tell smokers to simply quit smoking they don't understand we need to play a different mind game with them."

Bedhab is produced by Akash Goila Motion Pictures and Aashish Sachdeva and will premiere on the OTT platform, Filmeraa.

The film has been entirely shot in Greece and is slated to release soon.

Sanjay Kapoor essays a triple role in the film.

Wow! @instagram @facebook is constantly disapproving my ads for #Bedhab's Teaser They are saying my #film is promoting #smoking which is actually promoting #antismoking Surprised! As I see many films ads who actually promote nonsense! Now I understand what you face #anuragkashyap — Akash Goila (@AkashGoila003) August 30, 2019

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)