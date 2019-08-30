Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Taapsee plays Gujarati athlete in 'Rashmi Rocket' scripted by Tamil director

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film follows a village girl from Kutch and her journey to become a professional athlete.

Taapsee Pannu will essay a sprinter in her upcoming film, 'Rashmi Rocket'. (Photos | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu will essay a sprinter in her upcoming film, 'Rashmi Rocket'. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is a fictional story and not based on a real person.

Taapsee will essay the titular role of Rashmi, a fast runner from Kutch who is nicknamed 'Rocket' by her village folk. The film will follow Rashmi’s journey as she overcomes adversaries and becomes a professional sportsperson.

'Rashmi Rocket' is written by Tamil director Nanda Periyasamy, known for directing movies like 'Oru Kallooriyin Kathai' and 'Maathiyosi', and produced by RSVP and Mango People Media Network.

Akarsh Khurana is known for creating the TVF show 'Tripling' and his theatre productions. He made his feature film debut in 2018 with 'Karwaan', starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithika Palkar.

Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in 'Mission Mangal' in the role of a scientist. She essays octogenarian sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in her upcoming release 'Saandh Ki Aankh'.

The actor is also expected to portray Indian cricketer Mithila Raj in a future biopic.

