CBFC to release new logo and certificate identity

CBFC chairman, Prasoon Joshi, will release the new logo and certificate identity which he said is in sync with the new digital world.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:34 PM

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will be unveiling its new logo and certificate identity on Saturday.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar, will be the chief guest and I&B ministry secretary, Amit Khare, will be the guest of honour at the event.

CBFC chairman, Prasoon Joshi, will release the new logo and certificate identity which he said is in sync with the new digital world.

"The new is design is futuristic in its approach and in sync with the new digital world; it is also interactive in its design sensibility," Joshi said in a statement.

Designer Rohit Devgun has created the new logo and certificate identity with technical support from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

