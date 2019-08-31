IIT-Bombay schedules screening of 'Chhichhore'  

By Express News Service

IIT-Bombay will hold a special screening of Chhichhore for their alumni ahead of the film’s release.

The screening is meant to celebrate the achievements of director Nitesh Tiwari, who happens to be an IIT-B alumni. Chhichhore, which has been extensively shot in the IIT-B campus, highlights the importance and joy of college life in an individual’s life.

The film is being screened in remembrance of the alumni to relive their IIT-Bombay days. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala feels that “friendship is that special flavour of the film and holding a screening of a film like Chhichhore for old batch mates and have a great reunion which will surely make them take a trip down memory lane.”

Chhichhore is slated to release on September 6. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others. Nitish Tiwari is known for directing the box-office hits Bhootnath Returns and Dangal.