My film is as important as #MeToo movement: Sonam Kapoor on Rajkumar Hirani

By Online Desk

Sonam Kapoor has opined on the sexual assault charges against Rajkumar Hirani amid the promotions of her latest release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'.

Hirani, who was a co-producer on the film, was dropped from the project after the allegation surfaced. About the issue, Sonam reportedly said that her film is just as important as the #MeToo movement.

"I am a huge supporter of the #MeToo movement and this is a very important question. This is not the right platform because our film is as important as the movement," she told PTI.

"I know Raju Hirani very well. I have known him for many years and I have huge respect for him as a filmmaker and as a man. I think we all should reserve judgement and be very responsible before we say anything more on this subject. Because we don’t need to derail this movement," she added.

The 'Neerja' actor, who was one of the first to support the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, was vocal in her support for Tanushree Dutta, who initiated the movement in India, too.

According to reports, Sonam told PTI that the media should do proper research before coming to a conclusion. "Media and all journalists don’t understand how important the pen is, how important your voice is and it can make or break a person’s life. So wait, do proper research and ask what is actually happening and understand what is actually happening. I promise after the film releases, I will have something to say," she said.

"I always want to believe a woman but suppose by chance, if it is not true, then how bad it will be for the movement, especially if it is somebody like Raju Hirani," she added.

Sonam also said that till things are clear, the media should abstain from making click-bait articles and playing with somebody’s life as it will derail the movement completely.

She mentioned that there was a lot of truth in Tanushree's Dutta's story: "With Tanushree Dutta, there was a lot of truth in the article. There was a lot of research done. A lot of people came forward. So you understand where it is coming from."

Sonam emphasized that while she does want to believe every woman, judgement must be reserved in Hirani’s case. She also said that she will talk about the issue later.

"This film is important and it should not become about that. If I have to sit down and talk about it, I can talk about it at length but we need to be careful about the people we accuse and people whose side we take. You have to take a side and I don’t believe in sitting on the fence so I will take my side when I have to," she said.

When the controversy erupted last month, Hirani had denied the allegations made by a woman who worked alongside him in 'Sanju'.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is co-written by Gazal Dhaliwal and director Shelly Chopra. It also features Rajkumar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

The film hit screens in India on February 1.