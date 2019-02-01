Home Entertainment Hindi

Shoojit Sircar 'won't have time' to direct biopic on George Fernandes

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut had shared his plans to make a biopic on Fernandes.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

George Fernandes

George Fernandes (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says a biopic on the late trade union leader and politician George Fernandes is a very interesting project, but he won't have the time to direct it.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut had shared his plans to make a biopic on Fernandes who passed away here on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Iconic Emergency-era image of George Fernandes adorns his living room

Following the announcement on Tuesday, Raut, who also served as the writer of the film 'Thackeray', a biopic on Sena founder-patriarch Bal Thackeray, told Mirror: "I seek guidance from Shoojit as he is a close friend and I'd love to have a talented director like him on board. But we're yet to finalise names."

When IANS contacted Sircar, the filmmaker, known for films like 'Piku', 'Vicky Donor' and 'Madras Cafe', said: "A biopic on Shri George Fernandes is a very interesting project and I congratulate Mr. Sanjay Raut on taking it up."

"While I'm always available for any guidance or help that I can offer on the film, I'm currently very busy with the prep work on my next projects. Therefore, I won't have the time to direct it. I wish him and his team all the very best," he added.

Among his upcoming projects, Sircar has a biopic based on Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter Udham Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoojit Sircar Biopic George Fernandes George Fernandes biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp