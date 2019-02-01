Home Entertainment Hindi

Swara Bhasker turns producer, to star in Krishna Sen biopic

Based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen, the yet-untitled biopic revolves around a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.

Published: 01st February 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker (Photo | Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker will be making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley.

Based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen, the yet-untitled biopic revolves around a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.

Swara has launched her production banner with her brother Ishan. She will also star in the film, read a statement.

ALSO READ | 'I feel bad for boys sometimes'

While the project is under the scripting stage, the makers have bought the rights. They plan to start the pre-production soon. The movie will go on floors this year itself.

"Having portrayed several unconventional, challenging and bold characters, we were looking for a story idea for Swara that would match the performance potential of her previous films. Krishna Sen's real-life story is the perfect choice to portray a mysterious real-life character as well as bring a strangely true story to life on the big screen," Ishan said.

He added: "We want to explore the psychology of this really interesting character. Swara's 'bindaas' attitude and the ability to take on challenging roles make her an ideal choice to play the title role in the biopic."

Talking about his new production banner -- Kahaaniwaaley Entertainment and Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, Ishan said: "The basic idea is to support films, scripts and filmmakers that have these great stories but for one reason or the other are struggling to tell them."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swara Bhasker Krishna Sen Swara Bhasker production Kahaaniwaaley Krishna Sen biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp