Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh portraying a paraplegic

By Express News Service

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be portraying the role of a paraplegic man in his upcoming film, Bypass Road. The actor has also written and co-produced the film, which marks the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. “Over 95 per cent of the film is complete. Indian cinema hasn’t seen a film like this and we are hoping for a great launch,” Neil said in a statement.

Speaking about his character, the actor added, “I have gained weight, so pushing myself was also tough. I had my trainer on sets because the shoulder goes for a toss.

We shoot for 16-17 hours a day and there are action sequences with me sitting on the wheelchair. Besides that you have make sure the camera is following you correctly so you need to control the speed as well. There’s a great amount of detailing that has gone into this role.”

Bypass Road also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rajit Kapur. Co-produced by NNM Films and MIRAJ Entertainment, the film is expected to release in 2019. Neil Nitin Mukesh will

also be seen in the upcoming Prabhash-starrer film, Saaho.