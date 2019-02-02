Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh portraying a paraplegic

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be portraying the role of a paraplegic man in his upcoming film, Bypass Road.

Published: 02nd February 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Neil Nitin Mukesh

By Express News Service

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be portraying the role of a paraplegic man in his upcoming film, Bypass Road. The actor has also written and co-produced the film, which marks the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. “Over 95 per cent of the film is complete. Indian cinema hasn’t seen a film like this and we are hoping for a great launch,” Neil said in a statement.

Speaking about his character, the actor added, “I have gained weight, so pushing myself was also tough. I had my trainer on sets because the shoulder goes for a toss.

We shoot for 16-17 hours a day and there are action sequences with me sitting on the wheelchair. Besides that you have make sure the camera is following you correctly so you need to control the speed as well. There’s a great amount of detailing that has gone into this role.”

Bypass Road also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rajit Kapur. Co-produced by NNM Films and MIRAJ Entertainment, the film is expected to release in 2019. Neil Nitin Mukesh will 
also be seen in the upcoming Prabhash-starrer film, Saaho.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp