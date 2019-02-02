Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' not a remake of 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'

By Express News Service

The makers of Rohit Shetty-Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi have denied reports that the film is a remake of the Tamil movie, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

A statement read, “This is in reference to the news that director Rohit Shetty has bought the rights of Tamil film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru for Sooryavanshi. This is to clarify that the news is completely untrue and baseless. Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which is produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is an original story and not inspired from any film.”

Slated to go on floors in 2019, Sooryavanshi is the latest entry in Shetty’s ongoing cop franchise, preceded by the two Singham movies and Simmba, which featured a post-credit teaser of the upcoming film.

Akshay’s character in the film, Veer Sooryavanshi, is the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and a close ally of Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh).