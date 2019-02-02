Home Entertainment Hindi

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hailed for centring on lesbian romance

The film is being lauded as the first mainstream Indian film to show parents dealing with their daughter being in a same-sex relationship.

Published: 02nd February 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in a still from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By AFP

Sonam Kapoor-starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,' which is about a family accepting their daughter as gay, was widely hailed on Friday for pushing the boundaries of mainstream cinema.

The film is being lauded as the first mainstream Indian film to show parents dealing with their daughter being in a same-sex relationship. 

"I can't believe what I saw," prominent LGBT activist Harish Iyer wrote on Twitter.

"While people were waiting to find the right time and day and age for making a film like this, @VVCFilms actually went ahead and made it," he added.

The Hindi-language drama, which was released nationwide on Friday, sees veteran actor Anil Kapoor star alongside his daughter Sonam Kapoor.

Kapoor, 62, plays the role of a father in a family that is eagerly trying to get his daughter Sweety -- played by Sonam Kapoor -- married.

She is in love with a woman though and the movie centres on her grappling with how to tell her family while fearing they won't accept the relationship.

"Looks like such a beautiful and heartfelt film... more power for pushing boundaries," filmmaker Karan Johar posted on Twitter.

"Such a difficult subject handled with so much dignity n restraint... wishing All the very best to its cast n crew!! It's an important film first of its kind..." tweeted director Farah Khan.

Bollywood doesn't have a good track record when it comes to portraying homosexuality.  Many movies over the years have even mocked gay characters, sometimes making them the target of jokes.

But several films have dealt with the subject sensitively, such as 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Aligarh'. 

'Fire' was widely considered to be the first mainstream Hindi movie to feature a gay relationship.

Cinemas attacked

'Fire' centred on two women in unhappy marriages who have a sexual relationship. When the movie was released in India in 1998, Hindu extremists attacked cinemas showing it.

Shelly Chopra Dhar, the director of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lag', told AFP she hoped her movie would help fight prejudice.

"We do hope that this (film) breaks paradigms for many people and we realise that the dignity of all human beings is exactly the same and (that) love is love," she said via a WhatsApp message.

ALSO READ | 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' title track: Nostalgia trip leaves you smitten

The movie received a mixed response amongst critics, however. A Scroll.in review praised its "bold theme" but said it was "undercut by its timidity".

Shubhra Gupta, writing in the Indian Express newspaper, lauded "a progressive film" but questioned why it showed women being free "only after getting male approval and help".

Promoters kept the nature of the movie's romance under wraps for fear of putting off some audiences but did release a few hints including the official hashtag #SetLoveFree.

The trailer released last month gave little away -- it could have been any Bollywood romance for the most part -- but did include a short clip of Sonam Kapoor's character holding hands with a woman.

On Friday, adverts taken out in newspapers hinted more at what was to come with the headline: "Today is the day of acceptance".

The actors themselves remained tight-lipped ahead of the film hitting screens, with Sonam Kapoor telling AFP simply: "It's about family and acceptance, for who the person is, for their dreams, caste, religion or sexuality, is so important". 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shelly Chopra Dhar Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Reviews Homosexuality Lesbian Bollywood Harish Iyer Anil Kapoor Sonam Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp