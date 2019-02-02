Does not bother me: Neha Dhupia slams fat-shaming article

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:26 PM

Neha Dhupia (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Dhupia, who has been trolled for her weight, says fat shaming does not bother her even a bit but she does want such trolling to stop not just for celebrities but for everyone.

Neha, who is a new mother added all she wanted was to be fit and energetic for her new-born daughter Mehr, whom she welcomed on November 18 last year.

On Saturday, the former beauty queen and reality TV judge, tweeted a photograph of a magazine cover, with a photograph of herself and a caption reading: "Neha Dhupia shocking weight gain post pregnancy".

To which, the "Tumhari Sulu" actress responded with: "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fat shaming like this doesn't bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat shaming needs to stop for everyone, not just celebrities."

"As a new mom I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter," she added.

Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, said that she works out every day. "Sometimes twice a day because for me... fitness is a priority and not 'fitting into' society's standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments," the 38-year-old added.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush marriage in May last year. They confirmed her pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

