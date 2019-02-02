Home Entertainment Hindi

It's wrong of Krish to attack me: Kangana Ranaut on 'Manikarnika'

Published: 02nd February 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Manikarnika' (Instagram Photo | @team_kangana_ranaut)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-director Kangana Ranaut feels it is wrong of Krish to accuse her of taking away his credit from 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', and says he will get nothing out of it.

Krish, who co-directed 'Manikarnika...', is upset as Kangana had claimed that she had directed 70 per cent of the film.

"He (Krish) has been credited for his work in the film and it is very incorrect on his part to say something like that. If he has any issues with the film, then he should talk to the producers and should not attack me for that reason," Kangana said.

"He should prove whatever he is saying. Nothing will come out of it if he will keep talking about it in the media," she added.

The actress opened up about the controversy to the media as she stepped out of the airport here on Friday.

'Manikarnika' captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana essays the role of Rani Lakshmibai.

The actress said: "Fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film. All important decisions regarding the film were taken by me. So, I just want to make one thing clear that this film has been released and nothing can happen now."

The 'Queen' star is confident that her next directorial will be better than the period drama.

"People are saying that we want lead roles in the film. I just want to tell them that work hard for that. They will not get anything by crying in public. They should earn their place. Today, I have become a filmmaker on my own credibility. I will once again direct a film and it will be better than 'Manikarnika'"

The actress also expressed her viewpoint on the remarks made by Mishti Chakraborty, who said that she is "hugely disappointed" to see the final screen time given to her character in 'Manikarnika...'; Sonu Sood who had to walk out of the project due to date issues; Apurva Asrani who also blamed Kangana for taking his credit from 'Simran'.

"I would suggest Krish one thing -- he should make one film with this entire company. In that film, he should cast Sonu as a villain, Mishti as lead actress and he should hire Apurva to write the story of the film.

"He should make such a film that I can get to learn a lesson from that."

