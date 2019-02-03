Home Entertainment Hindi

My resolution is to switch to sustainability: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on Saturday for Alcis X Nari powered by R|Elana.

Sanya Malhotra (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A documentary has inspired actress Sanya Malhotra to lead her life which promotes sustainability.

Sanya walked the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on Saturday for Alcis X Nari powered by R|Elana,c, a collection which is a result of a collaboration between Alcis Sports and designer Narendra Kumar.

Impressed by it, Sanya said here: "Last year, I saw a documentary on sustainability and sustainable fashion. It is called 'The True Cost'. "That really educated me about sustainable fashion and fast fashion and how several brands have been putting constant pressure on us to be on top of our games by buying clothes and introducing new designs in clothing every week."

She says it is since then that she has been trying to switch to sustainability and avoid fast fashion brands.

"It's a sign that I got to tie up with these wonderful people for this line. It's my resolution of the year to switch to sustainability," Sanya added.

The collection is made using R|Elana,c GreenGold, a fabric manufactured by recycling used PET bottles.

"Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour and I think we should all switch to it," urged the actress, whose ramp appearance included picking up plastic bottles and filling up a bag.

On the work front, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress is looking forward to the release of Ritesh Batra's 'Photograph' on March 8.

"I am so excited. I have came back from the Sundance Film Festival, We got a really good feedback from the audience. And we are going to Berlin (Film Festival) as the film is getting premiered there," she said.

Thereafter, she will start shooting for Anurag Basu's film.

"I will blindly follow his vision," the 'Dangal' fame talent said.

