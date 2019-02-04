Home Entertainment Hindi

Calendar date with Shakeela

Shakeela biopic has music by Meet Bros and Veer Samarth.

Published: 04th February 2019 08:11 AM

Indrajit Lankesh

By Express News Service

While most filmmakers opt for out-of-the-box teasers and trailers to promote their films, director Indrajit Lankesh has decided to take the calendar route to talk about his upcoming film, Shakeela biopic. The Hindi film starring Richa Chadha, who plays the titular role, also features Pankaj Tripathi in the cast.

“Instead of the usual trailers and teasers, we wanted to use the pictures of Shakeela, which don’t have a timeline. For the 12 months, there will be 12 different looks. Richa, the heroine was able to bring out different shades to the role in the calendar too,” says Indrajit, the brainchild behind the idea. He adds, “Both Richa and I picked the flavours and colours of the month. We also worked on the titles and captions. With a calendar, there was no boundaries to creativity.”

After decades, a Kannada director is helming a Hindi film. It will be released nationally and internationally. The film, which is at the post-production stage also features Ester Noronha, Rajiv Pillai among others in the cast. Shakeela biopic has music by Meet Bros and Veer Samarth.

TAGS
Indrajit Lankesh Shakeela biopic Pankaj Tripathi

Comments

