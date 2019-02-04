Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Mangal’

Mission Mangal tells the story of the group of ISRO scientists who successfully executed India’s first interplanetary space expedition.

Published: 04th February 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for director Jagan Shakti’s upcoming film, Mission Mangal. The fact-based space drama also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. Taapsee’s character in the film, Kritika Aggarwal, is a Navigation and Communication expert working on the 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Sharing a picture from the sets, Taapsee wrote, “End of another beautiful journey..... Mission Mangal comes to an end for ‘Kritika Aggarwal’. Every film comes and goes like a teacher of sorts, this one gave a true demo of what is the magic of teamwork.

"With such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. This August 15 will be the celebration of this super power called India.”

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page to share a picture announcing the star cast of the film. (Photo | Twitter)

Mission Mangal tells the story of the group of ISRO scientists who successfully executed India’s first interplanetary space expedition. The film is co-produced by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. Taapsee begins shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production, Womaniya, on February 10.

TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Mission Mangal Akshay Kumar

