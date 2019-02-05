Ali Fazal part of 'Mind The Malhotras'

By Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal will be making a cameo appearance in Dia Mirza’s upcoming production, Mind The Malhotras. Based on the Israeli show La Famiglia, Mind The Malhotras is a comedy series that follows the “lives of a perfectly normal South Mumbai family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.”

The show is co-directed by Dia Mirza’s husband Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuan and stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Anandita Pagnis and Nikki Sharma.Speaking about his role, Ali said, “The format is very western and it is very classic.”