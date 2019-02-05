Home Entertainment Hindi

Film industry is liberating women now, want to come back to acting: Sneha Ullal

Actress Sneha Ullal

Actress Sneha Ullal (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Ullal believes that presently the entertainment industry is celebrating womanhood in the right manner and that is why she wants to come back to the business.

The actress said that she wishes to explore feature films as well as Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

"I was so waiting for this time to come where women are free, liberated to do anything in the business, not only acting but filmmaking, producing everything. When I started in 2005, things were very different," Sneha told IANS here in Mumbai.

"Nowadays along with Bollywood films, digital platforms are also delivering good work and that is why I so wish to be part of a Netflix show. I am a fan of Netflix even before it came to India," she added.

Sneha has delivered commercially successful films in Tollywood naming "Ullasamga Utsahamga", "Simha", "Ala Modalaindi" among others.

"While films still tend to focus on the glamour factor, shows and films on the digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon emhasise on storytelling, talents. So I am working towards projects of such quality," Sneha said.

Sneha made her Bollywood debut in 2005 opposite Salman Khan in "Lucky: No Time For Love".

