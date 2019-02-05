Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan’s first look in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' out

An adaptation of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy of the same name, the upcoming film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 12:11 AM

Kartik’s first look

By Express News Service

Shedding his urban-boy image, actor Kartik Aaryan is seen donning a chevron-style moustache and a checkered shirt in the recently released first look from Pati Patni Aur Woh. An adaptation of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy of the same name, the upcoming film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Speaking about Kartik’s new avatar, producer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series says, “To essay his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has donned a new look which is bound to surprise everyone.

All of us on the on the set were taken aback to see this transformation of his from a boy-next-door to a mature individual. He looks visibly different from the characters he has played in the past. I am sure this decision on his part to experiment with his look will be liked by his fans.”

Co-producer Juno Chopra, B R Studios, adds, “Everyone is sure to be surprised because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly-married man in the film and his look needed to be changed.

Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shooting for the film.”Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Kartik Aaryan’s last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was a box-office hit. 

