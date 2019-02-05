Netflix series on Mumbai Indians out on March 1

By Express News Service

Netflix India’s new unscripted docu-series, 'Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians', will premiere on the streaming platform on March 1. The series follows the Mumbai Indians cricket team on the road through the course of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“The series documents the unseen action, both on and off the field, starting with the 2018 IPL auction, when the entire team was re-organised, and closes with the end of their IPL campaign,” read a statement from Netflix.

'Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians' captures the journey of the team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, and their their coach and Sri Lankan cricketing legend, Mahela Jayawardene. The series is produced by Condé Nast Entertainment.