Anita Hassanandani, husband to feature in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video

The video of the song, "Teri yaad", has been directed by Raj Kundra and Robin Behl.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy will feature in the video of a song sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Commenting on her first on-screen outing with husband, Anita said in a statement: "'Teri yaad' is a lovely romantic track and when Raj asked us to feature in the video, it didn't take us long to say yes. 

"Apart from working with Rohit, the song has been beautifully written and composed by Sunny Brown. We hope the viewers love it."

It will release on February 8.
 

TAGS
Anita Hassanandani Rohit Reddy Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

