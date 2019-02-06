Dev Anand's grandson Rishi to make Bollywood debut

Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi is the son of actor-filmmaker Suneil Anand.

MUMBAI: Late legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand's grandson Rishi Anand is set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Govinda-starrer "Saajan Chale Sasural".

"Saajan Chale Sasural 2" will also feature actors Chunkey Pandey, Arya Babbar, Hemant Pandey, Sonal Monteiro and Ishita Raj in pivotal roles. It will be produced by Mansoor Ahmed Siddiqui, who had earlier produced the original film.

"I am very excited. It's too early to comment anything more on the film," Rishi said in a statement to IANS. 

"Sajan Chale Sasural" -- a romance-comedy film which starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, late Kader Khan and Satish Kaushik -- released in 1996. It was helmed by David Dhawan.

Rishi is the son of actor-filmmaker Suneil Anand. Suneil, the only son of Dev Anand, has acted in films like "Anand aur Anand", "Car Thief" and "Main Tere Liye". Suneil even directed English films "Master" and "Vagator Mixer", under his father's production banner Navketan Films. 

Navketan Films was founded in 1949 by Dev Anand and his elder brother Chetan. Chetan was known for backing films like "Neecha Nagar", "Funtoosh" and "Kala Bazar".

