Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm old school, always wanted to add Nick's name to mine, says Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Published: 06th February 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka_Chopra_Nick_Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW YORK:  Actress Priyanka Chopra always wanted to add singer and husband Nick Jonas' name to her own, and says it doesn't take anything away from her identity.

Priyanka changed her Instagram handle to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after getting married to the singer in December. She opened up about her decision when she appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to promote her Hollywood movie "Isn't It Romantic". 

"I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel, like, you know, we are becoming family. And I'm a little traditional and old school like that," Priyanka is seen saying in an episode's clip, which had surfaced on the Internet.

ALSO READ | I definitely want to be a father: Nick Jonas

She also said it doesn't "take away my identity. He gets added to who I am".

She has a nickname for the couple in her mind as well.  "I have a celebrity nickname. But it is not taking off. It is Prick (Priyanka and Nick). It is so cool and unique. Nick doesn't like it and it is not catching on," she said. 

The actress is also working on her memoir titled "Unfinished". 

READ HERE: These new photos of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas from their haldi and wedding will leave you asking for more! 

"I am writing the book this year. I am excited about it. It is about all feelings through my career and getting married. In the last two-three years, I found my feet a lot more as a woman and as a person. I am not so insecure. So, thought it is the right time to delve into things before I change my mind and go back into my shell," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp