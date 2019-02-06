Kapil Sharma and ex-PM Manmohan Singh bond over Amritsari roots
MUMBAI: Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.
Kapil on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
"Thank you respected Manmohan Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food," the comedian captioned the image.
"Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am," he added.
On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the "The Kapil Sharma Show" after a brief break.
He recently hosted his wedding reception in Delhi.