Home Entertainment Hindi

Never felt objectified while doing item numbers, says Malaika Arora

From "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Maahi ve", "Kaal dhamaal", "Munni badnaam hui" to "Anarkali disco chali", Malaika has done several special numbers for Bollywood projects. 

Published: 06th February 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actress-model Malaika Arora (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-model Malaika Arora says she never felt objectified while doing special numbers in Bollywood.

From "Chaiyya chaiyya", "Maahi ve", "Kaal dhamaal", "Munni badnaam hui" to "Anarkali disco chali", Malaika has done several special numbers for Bollywood projects. 

"I have always said that we shouldn't tag them or label them as item songs. I have done so many songs and one thing that I would like to share is that I never felt objectified in any of the songs," Malaika said. 

READ HERE | More noise than change: Malaika Arora on India's #MeToo wave

"I have done all the songs willingly. I have done the songs knowing what the situation is. But if anybody does feel objectified with the songs then it is important for them to come forward and speak. But personally speaking, I loved the experience of doing all the songs," she added. 

Malaika expressed her views while interacting with the media at the launch of Sophie Choudry's new single "Ajj naiyo sawna" on Tuesday here.

ALSO READ | I've never dated: Malaika Arora

Adding to Malaika's statement, Sophie said: "I also don't want to call them 'item numbers' because it reduces their importance... The special song is made on grand scale and it is there to promote the film... Great music and dancing is a huge part of Bollywood culture, so we should consider it as a special song and celebrate it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaika Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp