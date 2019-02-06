Home Entertainment Hindi

Prabhu Deva-Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer' posters out, to be India's biggest dance movie

The stars shared two new promising posters of the film on their Twitter accounts, giving us a sneak peek into the intensive dance moves and routines. 

Prabhu Deva and Varun Dhawan in a poster of 'Street Dancer'. (Photo | Twitter)

Actor-director Prabhu Deva and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who were last seen together in 'ABCD 2', have reunited for the upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer'.

The dynamic duo will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa in the film that is expected to raise the bar for dance flicks in Indian cinema.

"EXCLUSIVE- this has to be the most difficult poster shoot of my life. P.s @ShraddhaKapoor is very light to carry but I nearly broke her in half," Varun captioned the poster. 

"You can't mess with us. All roads lead to #StreetDancer3D, this November 8th," wrote Shraddha.

Shraddha Kapoor replaced Katrina Kaif to play the part after the latter dropped it due to date issues with Ali Abbas Zafar’s 'Bharat'.

Talking about the film, director Remo D'Souza said: "For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha, and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time the passion will be limitless!"

The big-budget movie touted to be India's biggest dance flick will be made in 3D. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.

'Street Dancer' will hit theatres in India on November 8.

