Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan to reunite for upcoming family film

Rajshri Productions’ upcoming release is Hum Chaar, a modern-age relationship drama directed by Abhishek Dixit.

Published: 06th February 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan (File photo | AP)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Rajshri Productions’ scion Sooraj Barjatya will be reuniting with Salman Khan for an upcoming family drama. The duo has previously worked together on Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

“My next film will be with Salman. After I lock my younger son, Avnish’s (directorial debut) script, I will start work on this one. I have the story in my mind, but I still have to put it down on paper. It will be a family film,” says the veteran filmmaker. ​

Reflecting on Salman’s growth as an actor over the last 30 years, he adds, “As a human being, Salman is just the same. That is what has taken him so far. As an actor, there has been such a big improvement. When we started out, his dialogue delivery, his dancing skills were so good. But his greatest quality was that he was never afraid to make a mistake and laugh at himself. That makes him so natural. Now he has evolved into such a good performer. His timing has improved too.

I would have never imagined at that time he would come this far. The kind of stardom Salman Khan has, nobody does.” Rajshri Productions’ upcoming release is Hum Chaar, a modern-age relationship drama directed by Abhishek Dixit. Scheduled for release on February 15, the film stars a fresh cast of Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra and Tushar Pandey.

Speaking about this film, Barjatya says, “It’s about four friends studying in a medical college. They have a fight and drift apart, but come back together when a problem arises. Credit goes to our writer-director, Abhishek Dixit, for making a film that’s fresh in style yet keeps the Rajshri ethos intact.”

