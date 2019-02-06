Home Entertainment Hindi

When actress Anushka Sharma found her lookalike on Twitter

Earlier this week, a photograph of Anushka's lookalike and Michaels went viral online for their uncanny resemblance. 

Published: 06th February 2019 12:36 PM

anushka_and_lookalike

On left, American singer Julia Michaels and on the right, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to a message by her "doppelganger", American singer Julia Michaels, who had shared about their striking resemblance with each other.

On Monday, Micheals took to Twitter and shared a collage of their photographs and captioned it: "Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins."

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" actress acknowledged the message and wrote: "OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life."

WATCH: Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'best friend, soulmate' on wedding anniversary

On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen on the silver screen in "Zero", which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

