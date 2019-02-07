Home Entertainment Hindi

Ambareesh’s Antha to be re-released

While the upgraded version is ready, producer Venugopal is looking for the right release date.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Kuthe Kanwar Nahi Kanwarlal Bolo...rings a bell? This popular dialogue from Ambareesh’s film Antha will be re-released in theatres soon in digistised version. Directed by S V Rajendra Singh Babu, this notable film released in 1981, saw Ambareesh in a dual role — as police officer Sushil Kumar and prisoner Kanwarlal. Lahari company, who has the film rights, have come forward to release the picture along with Deepak Pictures and Srinivas Pictures.

While the upgraded version is ready, producer Venugopal is looking for the right release date. It is expected to hit over 100 screens.

Antha, which marked a milestone in Ambareesh’s career, is based on HK Ananth Rao’s serial by the same name. It was published in a Kannada weekly magazine. The film also featuring Lakshmi was remade in Tamil as Thyagi, in Telugu as Antham Kadidi Aarambam and in Hindi as Meri Aawaz Suno.

Comments

