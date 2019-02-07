Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan's photo of Sridevi, Salman and Aamir from their first concert will give you nostalgia

He also informed his fans that it was his concert at Wembley Stadium, which was the first time an Indian performed there.

(Photo | Amitabh Bachchan/ Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors, like all of us, too have their firsts! Remembering one such first, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the first concert attended by late Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Taking his fans on a nostalgia trip, Big B shared a throwback picture on his Instagram account and revealed that he took Sridevi, Salman and Aamir to their first ever concert.  

“MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi , Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football,” he captioned the post.

The monochrome picture features Big B, who can be seen smiling at the camera with Sridevi looking beautiful as ever. Aamir can be seen all smiles, enjoying the whole vibe but it is Salman’s expressions that steal the limelight. The ‘Dabangg’ actor can be seen in high spirits, extremely excited for the concert.

Amitabh and Aamir shared screen space for the first time in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ which released last year. With Salman, the veteran actor has acted in many films including ‘Baabul’, ‘Baghban’ and ‘God Tussi Great Ho’.

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’ that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. 

‘Brahmastra’, the first part of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy and will hit the big screens on Christmas 2019.

