Atul Agnihotri shares new still of Salman Khan from ‘Bharat’

Published: 07th February 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 06:15 PM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Co-producer of Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Bharat’, Atul Agnihotri shared another behind-the-scenes picture of Salman from the sets of the film.

He took to his Instagram account to share a picture featuring the ‘Dabangg’ actor, who can be seen sitting on a chair with his back to the camera and seems to be talking on phone. It appears to be one busy day from the film sets.

“#Bharat #Day90@beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm,” he captioned the post.

The makers of 'Bharat' recently unveiled the first teaser of the film. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser showed the 'Dabangg' actor in different avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Interestingly, even though the teaser introduced different shades of Salmans' characters, it did not reveal his lead pair Katrina Kaif at all.

Previously Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen together in the films 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' 

WATCH: Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ teaser shows actor in different avatars

The upcoming film also starring Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni is a remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster 'Ode to My Father'.

According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

It is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

