Interview | Supporting roles have always been a part of cinema, says Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

He was a bully to Salman Khan in Tubelight. He was called Sanichar (literally, Saturday) in Thugs of Hindostan. In Zero, he was blinded in one eye by his best friend, Bauua Singh. In Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, he played the role of Sadashiv Rao, a replacement role. And yet Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub — National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, now an irreplaceable staple of mainstream Hindi cinema — has kept us giggling through it all.

‘Hero’s best friend’, ‘eternal sidekick’: these were ungainly words among Bollywood aspirants for a long time, until Zeeshan came over and turned it around. “When I came to Mumbai in 2010-2011, everyone warned me off doing such roles,” he remembers, “But I never understood why.” Excerpts from an interview...

You have received consistent critical praise regardless of the success and failure of your movies. The general Indian audience has fallen in love with your comic timing. What does mainstream recognition feel like?

It feels great, obviously. Every actor works hard at what he or she does, and to get recognised by a large number of people is a big thing. That’s what we strive for. So I am happy and I feel wonderful.

You have a unique way of personalizing the characters that you play. There are these tiny details and touches — like the fake Chinese eyeball of your character in Zero — that add so much humour and personality to the part.

Surely all of it can’t be pre-written in the script...Well sometimes they are, like the one you mentioned. The writer of Zero, Himanshu Sharma, told me a story about a man in Meerut who had lost his eye as a child. Now the person who had busted his eye was actually his best friend — and they remained great friends even after the accident.

This is something we picked up for the film. There’s a scene where my character tells Bauua Singh, “You have already destroyed my one eye, now don’t take the other one.”But yes, I do work hard to make my characters interesting and add details that are not author-backed. My process is all about finding something special and human in the characters I play.

Do you think audiences today have become more observant and appreciative of supporting actors?

I am not sure about that. Supporting roles have always been a part of our cinema. Back in the ‘90s, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and Johnny Lever were doing similar kind of work.Going further back, you had Motilal (best remembered as Chunni Babu in Bimal Roy’s Devdas); even Balraj Sahni, who is my favourite actor of all time, did a lot of character roles in his career.

I think the credit goes to the writers of today who are treating these parts with much more dignity. These characters written as real human beings and not cardboard creations meant to boost up the hero. That’s what makes them so endearing onscreen.

We tend to slot actors who come out of FTII and NSD as ‘serious actors’ who should be working in parallel or indie cinema. You, on the other hand, were a part of the biggest Bollywood productions of recent time. Do you make such distinctions in your head between serious and commercial cinema?

It’s weird because when I started, I was told I will only find work in darker, grittier cinema — like the movies of Anurag Kashyap, primarily films made by the production houses in Aram Nagar (Mumbai). Everyone told me not to expect work in commercial movies. I made my debut in a negative role in No One Killed Jessica (2011), followed by Sahid (2012). However, as it turned out, I started getting mainstream offers pretty soon.

My philosophy is that a film should reach its audience. A lot of filmmakers who make movies about the backward classes and other social subjects, their movies don’t get seen by the people they are talking about. These people already have a lot of misery in their lives and don’t want to add to it. If you look at what Aamir Khan did with Taare Zameen Par, that’s the best example.

A lot of people who didn’t know about dyslexia were educated about the condition through the film, and yet it was entertaining to watch. A recent example is (Amar Kaushik’s) Stree. The film is so entertaining but has a clear and obvious message about feminism and women empowerment.

Were you upset by the failure of Thugs of Hindostan and Zero at the box-office?

Firstly, I don’t consider them failures. I think of them as experiments which did not work. Both films were trying to create a new world. Certainly, I was sad when these movies got rejected at the box-office despite receiving positive reviews for my parts. It was like being declared the ‘man of the match’ when your team was losing. That said, I don’t take the outcome of my movies personally.