John Abraham-Anil Kapoor’s Pagalpanti set to go on floors

By Express News Service

Anees Bazmee’s next, Pagalpanti will go on floors on February 17 for a start-to-finish 90-day schedule in London and Leeds. The comedy-entertainer stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’ Cruz, and Arshad Warsi.

Anil and John have previously worked with Anees in Welcome Back, while Ileana has worked with Anil and Anees in Mubarkaan. Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, Pagalpanti, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, is scheduled for release on December 6.

Speaking about the film, Abhishek Pathak, Panorama Studios, says, “Pagalpanti’s script is a laugh riot and with an ensemble cast like this and Anees Bazmee’s command over the comedy genre, the audience are in for a blast at the cinemas.”

Bhusan Kumar of T-Series, who is co-producing the film, adds, “We have worked with the entire team of Pagalpanti — right from director Anees to actors Anilji, John and Ileana — before. Anees directed one of our biggest hits, Ready. We have collaborated with John before and are now doing several films together. And I have always liked the way Arshad has left us in splits with his comic timing. We are happy to have Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda on board too. The characters written are so hilarious that you are laughing throughout.”