Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham-Anil Kapoor’s Pagalpanti set to go on floors

Anees Bazmee’s next, Pagalpanti will go on floors on February 17 for a start-to-finish 90-day schedule in London and Leeds.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor

By Express News Service

Anees Bazmee’s next, Pagalpanti will go on floors on February 17 for a start-to-finish 90-day schedule in London and Leeds. The comedy-entertainer stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’ Cruz, and Arshad Warsi.

Anil and John have previously worked with Anees in Welcome Back, while Ileana has worked with Anil and Anees in Mubarkaan. Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, Pagalpanti, which also stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, is scheduled for release on December 6.
Speaking about the film, Abhishek Pathak, Panorama Studios, says, “Pagalpanti’s script is a laugh riot and with an ensemble cast like this and Anees Bazmee’s command over the comedy genre, the audience are in for a blast at the cinemas.”

Bhusan Kumar of T-Series, who is co-producing the film, adds, “We have worked with the entire team of Pagalpanti — right from director Anees to actors Anilji, John and Ileana — before. Anees directed one of our biggest hits, Ready. We have collaborated with John before and are now doing several films together. And I have always liked the way Arshad has left us in splits with his comic timing. We are happy to have Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda on board too. The characters written are so hilarious that you are laughing throughout.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp