Man who tried entering Akshay Kumar's house had Googled actor's address

By Online Desk

A man in his twenties was arrested for allegedly trespassing into the house of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in suburban Juhu.

Ankit Goswami, a resident of Haryana, wanted to meet Akshay Kumar, his favourite Bollywood star, and had travelled to Mumbai only for this purpose, a senior police official told PTI.

As per reports, the man had googled the address of the actor's residence and tried to enter his house late Monday night before a security guard caught him.

Juhu Police questioned the man and arrested him on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

He was charged under IPC for trespassing, and is now in judicial custody.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi. The duo have denied reports that the film is a remake of the Tamil movie, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Also, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be reuniting for a third instalment in their popular Hera Pheri comedy franchise.

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Dharma Production’s upcoming film, Good News, based on the subject of surrogacy. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani too are part of the film.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari, based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, is expected to hit screens later this year.

The actor also has multi-starrer space drama film, Mission Mangal, and the comedy entertainer, Housefull 4, on his plate.

(With inputs from PTI)