Prabhudheva’s first look from Street Dancer 3D out

Prabhudheva is seen facing off against Varun Dhawan in his first-look poster from Street Dancer 3D. The film marks the actor-choreographer’s reunion with the ABCD 2 team: including Varun, director Remo D’Souza and heroine Shraddha Kapoor. Prabhudheva, whose last acting appearance was in the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin 2, will be seen performing ‘intensive dance forms and routines’ in Street Dancer 3D.

About the film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza, Remo says, “For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again working with Prabhu sir, Varun, and Shraddha, and welcoming Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing, but this time the passion will be limitless!”

Producer Lizelle D’Souza adds, “Street Dancer is like old friends coming together to make yet another beautiful film. We can’t wait to show the magic that will be created by spectacular dancing and performances by all.”

The shooting of Street Dancer 3D is presently underway in London. The first schedule was wrapped up in Amritsar, Punjab. Also starring Dilbar-girl Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer 3D is scheduled for release on November 8.