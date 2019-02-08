Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepa Mehta to be feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

In May 2012, Mehta received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honour in the performing arts.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Deepa Mehta. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TORONTO: Acclaimed Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

A post on the official Twitter account from The Canadian Academy read: "We are thrilled to announce that Deepa Mehta will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award. We are proud to recognise the artistry of Ms. Mehta and the tremendous impact she has had on the fabric of Canada's entertainment industry."

ALSO READ | Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar to co-direct Netflix's 'Leila' with Deepa Mehta

Mehta, best known for her Elements Trilogy - 'Fire', 'Earth' and 'Water' - replied: "Thank you so much The Canadian Academy. You made my day - hell, my year!"

The Canadian Screen Awards are awards given annually by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television recognising excellence in Canadian film, English-language television, and digital media productions.

Mehta's 'Earth' was submitted by India as its official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and 'Water' was Canada's official entry for Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. 'Earth' was the first to receive an Oscar nomination.

In May 2012, Mehta received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honour in the performing arts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepa Mehta Filmmaker Lifetime Achievement Award Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television Deepa Mehta award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp