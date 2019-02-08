Deepa Mehta to be feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

By IANS

TORONTO: Acclaimed Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

A post on the official Twitter account from The Canadian Academy read: "We are thrilled to announce that Deepa Mehta will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award. We are proud to recognise the artistry of Ms. Mehta and the tremendous impact she has had on the fabric of Canada's entertainment industry."

Mehta, best known for her Elements Trilogy - 'Fire', 'Earth' and 'Water' - replied: "Thank you so much The Canadian Academy. You made my day - hell, my year!"

The Canadian Screen Awards are awards given annually by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television recognising excellence in Canadian film, English-language television, and digital media productions.

Mehta's 'Earth' was submitted by India as its official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and 'Water' was Canada's official entry for Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. 'Earth' was the first to receive an Oscar nomination.

In May 2012, Mehta received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honour in the performing arts.