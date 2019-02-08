Home Entertainment Hindi

Hip hop finally getting its due in India, minus Bollywood: Kr$na

Rapper KR$NA began his singing career rapping in English but switched to Hindi for a wider connect with the country’s youth.

By Express News Service

Rapper KR$NA began his singing career rapping in English but switched to Hindi for a wider connect with the country’s youth. Considered among the most talented rappers in India, KR$NA (Krishna Kaul) is featuring in Zoya Akhtar-directed movie where he plays himself. Being one of the earlier serious players in the Indian hip hop scene, KR$NA has seen it evolve from a niche to an increasingly popular genre, something Gully Boy will help mainstream further. The Delhi boy has written and rapped on a variety of socio-political and universal human subjects with songs like Kaisa Mera Desh and Vyanjan gaining immense popularity and setting a trend in the hip hop space. He works closely with desi hip hop star Raftaar (having released a single I’m Ready with him in 2017) and is set to release three new solo singles in the coming months. Not many people know that though KR$NA has been making music for the last 14 years now, it is only in 2013 that he entered it full-time, prior to that he had a 9 to 5 job and indulged in his passion after his office hours. Excerpts from an interview:

How did you get into the film Gully Boy?  
I got a call from the makers. I happen to be the only rapper from Delhi in the movie and I think the reason behind that was that I have been around in the rap scene for a long time and have seen it evolve in Delhi and Mumbai both, so they felt they needed to have me involved in some way. I don’t know if this counts as me getting into Bollywood though, since it’s a movie about Hip Hop and I’m just playing myself.

Was it your dream to be in films?
I had always dreamed of being a successful hip hop artist, if Bollywood helps me get there then so be it. I did always wonder what it would be like to see yourself on the big screen though. Definitely I want to do more films now though. I like the creative process.

How was your experience? How accommodating are Bollywood stars?
It was a great experience. I was a little nervous at first because being in movie was a brand new experience, very different from the music videos I usually shot. Zoya was great though, she told me to do what came naturally and not think of it as a movie. Ranveer Singh is very accommodating, friendly and has a lot of energy that rubs off on everyone on set. I simply loved working with him!

How is the hip hop scene in India and other countries?
Hip Hop is now getting it’s due in India. There as been a lot of buzz around Gully Boy which has helped a lot of rappers get attention. The Indian hip hop scene is booming and I feel it will find its feet, independent of Bollywood, soon enough. Hip Hop has been one of the top selling music genres around the world for well over 20 years now and THE most popular music genre for the past five years. The great thing about hip hop is that it can be adapted to local cultures and languages very easily and doesnt need much investment.

How did you associate with Raftaar?
Raftaar is like a brother to me, we work very closely and I am also signed to AK PROJEKTS which is co-owned by Ankit Khanna and Raftaar. I have also collaborated with him in the past on a song called I’m Ready.  

What about your family?
My parents have been incredibly supportive. Initially all parents are sceptical because it is not easy to know if your child’s choices (especially in a creative field like music) are driven by real passion or just a passing fancy. A lot of young kids think of it as an easy way to become rich and famous or that it can happen overnight, but that’s rarely the case.

Some favourites
Rappers: Tech N9ne, Kendrick Lamar, Joyner Lucas, Nas are some international ones. And Raftaar, Divine, Karma, Harjas, KidShot, Raga, Seedhe Maut among Indians
Musicians: Trombone Shorty, Boi-1da, MetroBoomin, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis
Musical instrument: Voice!

