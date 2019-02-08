Pankaj Tripathi bags first Hollywood project 'Dhaka', to star alongside 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set for his first-ever Hollywood project 'Dhaka,' in which he will be starring alongside 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth.

Chris had begun shooting for Sam Hargrave's directorial debut in November last year. The thriller had its crucial parts shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

That’s a wrap for me!! Plenty of blood sweat and tears, couldn’t have done it without the dream team and all the incredible cast and crew. This film’s gonna be one hell of a ride, get ready #SamHargrave @jasinboland @BobbyHanton pic.twitter.com/jyNGazpgRu — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 3, 2019

Pankaj, who is to join the cast for the next leg of the shoot in Thailand, is expected to play a pivotal role in the film.

The film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee will reportedly play the role of an Indian don whose son is kidnapped and later rescued by Hemsworth’s character.

Meanwhile, Pankaj will also be seen playing an important role in for Kabir Khan's '83,' in which he will be seen playing the Indian team manager for the World Cup. This is the first time Pankaj will be collaborating with Kabir for a film.

Pankaj is well renowned for his memorable performances in his last few releases like 'Newton', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Stree', and 'Mirzapur'.

Written by Joe Russo, 'Dhaka' will be available for streaming on 'Netflix.' The official release date is yet to be known.