Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranbir Kapoor's normalcy hard to find: Vaani Kapoor 

Vaani was speaking at the launch of Marks & Spencer's new spring summer collection on Thursday.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vaani Kapoor (Photo | IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor will soon begin her extensive shoot with Ranbir Kapoor for 'Shamshera' and says she finds the actor extremely cooperative and humble.

Vaani, who was last seen in 'Befikre', will feature in the Karan Malhotra-project, which is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

"I've barely shot for the film, as of now but Ranbir is very cooperative, sweet, humble and so normal! That sense of normalcy is very hard to find," Vaani told PTI.

ALSO READ | Yash Raj Films' next stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor; will be shot in 14 global cities

"I come from a non-film background, so in your head also you build apprehensions about people you've heard of. This ice, that one needs to break, I'm very bad at it. But Ranbir has been so kind and welcoming to me," she added.

'Shamshera' features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

When asked if she will be seen doing action sequences in the film, Vaani said it is a "possibility".

"There is a very different, cool, quirky sense of this character that, of course, I've never played before, but also you don't get to see too often. There could be a possibility of you seeing me do action but I believe there's a lot more to the character that you'll be seeing," she said.

Vaani was speaking at the launch of Marks & Spencer's new spring summer collection on Thursday.

The actor walked the ramp for the brand, which has come out with a 'Rethink' philosophy for style.

When asked if she's had to rethink the kind of films she would want to feature in, Vaani said "enough thought" has already gone into what she wants to do and feels glad of her lineup of films.

Apart from 'Shamshera', the actor also has Siddharth Anand's untitled action-thriller featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

"I feel I'm blessed. I'm grateful to the directors who have cast me in big films like these, the magnum opus that they are being called. I'm so fortunate to work with such talented co-actors at such an early stage of my career. I'm yet to shoot a lot with Ranbir but I've shot extensively with Hrithik and he's extremely kind, nice and too wonderful," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaani Kapoo Ranbir Kapoor Befikre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp