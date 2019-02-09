'My Name is RaGa' teaser out; movie on Rahul Gandhi set to release in April

By IANS

MUMBAI: A film, titled "My Name is RaGa", is being made that will focus on Congress President Rahul Gandhi's life.

"The movie has no intentions to glorify Rahul or to demystify him. It's the story of a coming back of a human being who had been ridiculously attacked," director Rupesh Paul said in a statement.

"Anyone who has fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story. In that sense, I don't want to call this a biopic, it's a story of any man who becomes unstoppable after he win over a catastrophic life," he added.

The film is expected to release in April in the midst of elections.