Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar to play world's oldest sharpshooters

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tapsee Pannu [L] and Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in a yet-untitled film.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will also be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Taapsee on Saturday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Bhumi, Chandro and Prakashi.

She captioned the image: "Kickstarting the shoot of our country's oldest and coolest shooters Chandro (and) Prakashi"

Bhumi, who called it a "groundbreaking" story, also shared the same image and captioned it: "Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this groundbreaking real story of world's oldest sharpshooters."

A tweet from the official account of Reliance Entertainment read that the film is going on floors

"The 'shoot' begins...literally! We are happy to announce that our next production based on the world's oldest sharpshooters, is going on floors! Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will star powerhouse talents Taapsee and Bhumi."

Kashyap tweeted: "This is one story that is waiting to be told!"

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s.

Chandro, who is fondly called as shooter 'dadi' is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.

