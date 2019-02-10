Home Entertainment Hindi

Been waiting for 15 years for a story like 'Four More Shots Please!' to happen in India: Lisa Ray

'Four More Shots Please!' revolves around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties as they live, love and deal with being women in the India of 2018.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Lisa Ray

Actress Lisa Ray | Twitter

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Lisa Ray likes to take risks and says she enjoys playing unusual characters.

"Anyone who has looked at my acting choices over the years, not only in India but abroad, would recognise that I'm a risk taker and I enjoy unusual characters," Lisa said in a statement.

"It's in my blood -- I don't have the capacity to just play safe. I had to leave India in the early 2000s to find interesting content in independent films. Now the content I enjoy watching has been planted and is beginning to take root in India," she added.

The actress said there are "stories and characterizations I wish were there 15 years ago".

"So when I was approached to be part of 'Four More Shots Please!', even though I went back and forth with production, I was proud to be part of an entertaining and honest depiction of a lot of urban Indian women."

At this stage of her work life, she doesn't take on work out of need.

"I want to be a part of something that stands for something: for change, for authentic characters and story telling. And for fun! I've been fortunate over my career to work with strong female directors like Deepa Mehta, Shamim Sarif and now Anu Menon."

She is proud to be a part of Amazon Prime Video's Prime Original series "Four More Shots Please!", which revolves around the lives of four young, urban Indian women. It stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo as these four women along with an ensemble cast comprising Lisa, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri and Sapna Pabbi.

In its first season, the 10-part comedy, drama and romance series is anchored in the unceasing friendship between four women. It revolves around their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties as they live, love and deal with being women in the India of 2018.

"I've been waiting for 15 years for a story like this to happen in India -- for stories like these to be planted and blossom in India," said Lisa, who has featured in films like "Ishq Forever", "Veerappan" and "Dobaraa".

"I feel like it's a wonderful combination, again women taking hold of the narrative, women with real appetites, flaws and gifts, being able to present themselves as we see ourselves, while at the same time being wildly entertaining.

"This is us; even though I am in my 40s, a mom and a cancer survivor, a part of me is still like this," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lisa Ray Four More Shots Please!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp