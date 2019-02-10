Home Entertainment Hindi

'Gully Boy' gets thundering response at Berlinale 2019

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival shared on Twitter that the film was well-received and he has never seen such a response for any movie at Berlinale in past two de

Published: 10th February 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead, had a packed house premiere at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival.

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival shared on Twitter that the film was well-received and he has never seen such a response for any movie at Berlinale in past two decades.

"Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I've heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale," he wrote alongside a picture of Ranveer meeting the audience post the premiere.

The festival's official Twitter handle thanked Ranveer for his energetic rap performance on film's track "Apna Time Aayega" "Thank you @RanveerOfficial , we had a blast last night, you were absolutely amazing," the tweet read. Ranveer, 33, said it was a "memorable" night for him.

"It was a truly memorable night! Thank you so much for having us," he tweeted in response to the festival's post.

"Gully Boy", produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, features Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

The film, also starring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz, will release on February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gully Boy Toronto International Film Festival Berlinale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp