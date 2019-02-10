'Gully Boy' gets thundering response at Berlinale 2019

By PTI

BERLIN: Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead, had a packed house premiere at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival.

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival shared on Twitter that the film was well-received and he has never seen such a response for any movie at Berlinale in past two decades.

"Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I've heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale," he wrote alongside a picture of Ranveer meeting the audience post the premiere.

Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I’ve heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale. pic.twitter.com/Lk8OUoA663 — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 10, 2019

The festival's official Twitter handle thanked Ranveer for his energetic rap performance on film's track "Apna Time Aayega" "Thank you @RanveerOfficial , we had a blast last night, you were absolutely amazing," the tweet read. Ranveer, 33, said it was a "memorable" night for him.

"It was a truly memorable night! Thank you so much for having us," he tweeted in response to the festival's post.

"Gully Boy", produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, features Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

The film, also starring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz, will release on February 14.