Home Entertainment Hindi

'Ishq Wala Love' singer Neeti Mohan to wed Nihaar Pandya in Hyderabad

Neeti along with her sisters Shakti, Mukti, Kriti and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, had her bachelorette party in Goa.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

neeti_and_nihar

Shakti Mohan looks on as sister Neeti Mohan hugs Nihaar Pandya on Kapil Sharma's show. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya will tie the knot in Hyderabad on February 15.

A source close to the "Ishq wala love" singer told IANS the nuptials will be preceded by a mehendi function during the afternoon on Valentine's Day on February 14, followed by sangeet and ring ceremony festivities the same night.

The wedding will take place at Taj Falaknuma Palace, a restored 1894 palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed live at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding function at Lake Como, Italy last year, will reportedly perform at one of Neeti and Nihaar's functions too.

The couple will host a wedding reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai later this month.

Ahead of her wedding, Neeti along with her sisters Shakti, Mukti, Kriti and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, had her bachelorette party in Goa.

She took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from her pre-wedding party with her bride brigade.

"Bombshells are here... Bride Brigade," Neeti wrote along with a video in which she is seen sharing fun moments with her girl gang.

Earlier this month, the couple appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show" where they spoke about their relationship.

(Photo | Twitter)

Nihaar, most recently seen in "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", revealed how love struck them.

"A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neeti Mohan Nihaar Pandya Neeti Mohan wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp