Kizie Aur Manny shooting ends,to be released as Dil Bechara

By Express News Service

Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut film, Kizie Aur Manny, has been retitled Dil Bechara. A remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars (based on John Green’s young adult novel of the same name), the film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Actor Saif Ali Khan has joined the cast of the film.

With the shooting schedule completed, the film is in its post-production stage and will hit theatres this year. In October 2018, Chhabra, an acclaimed casting director, was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

“Further to an internal inquiry by Fox Star India it was proved that the allegations against Mukesh had no merit to them. The director is very happy with the development as the truth has prevailed and now he is focusing on the completion of his debut project,” a source close to Mukesh said.

Dil Bechara is produced by Fox Star Studios.

The music of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.