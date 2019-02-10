Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer’s Gully Boy premieres at Berlin Festival

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

Published: 10th February 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy' (photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, premiered at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday. A press screening of the film was earlier held on February 8; the Mumbai-set rap musical is scheduled to release in theatres on February 14.

Produced by Essel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Gully Boy tells the story of an underground rap artist named Murad (Ranveer Singh) emerging from the slums of Dharavi. Although not an official biopic, the film is inspired by the lives of Indian rappers Vivian Fernandes (Divine) and Naved Shaikh and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning hip-hop culture in India.

Gully Boy was screened as part of the Berlinale Special programme at the Berlin Film Festival. Ritesh Batra’s upcoming film, Photograph, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, was also a part of the category. Alia Bhatt’s 2014 film, Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was screened at the festival in the Panorama section.

Gully Boy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash. The soundtrack of the film, supervised by singer-composer Ankur Tewari, features 18 songs created by 54 collaborators.

Ranveer Singh’s other upcoming movies are Takht (with Alia), 83 and Dhoom 4 . Besides Takht Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies include Brahmastra, Kalank, Sadak 2, Aashiqui 3 and Shuddhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp