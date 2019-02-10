Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt wants to help youth get rid of drug addiction

Sanjay Dutta on Sunday took to social media to announce his support to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's #DrugFreeIndia campaign.

Published: 10th February 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been vocal about his battle with drug addiction, is supporting an anti-drug campaign that aims to eliminate drug addiction.

Sanjay Dutta on Sunday took to social media to announce his support to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's #DrugFreeIndia campaign.

"I always wanted to do something to uproot drug addiction from India. The #DrugFreeIndia campaign is a step towards that! Because of my personal experiences, it's a cause very close to my heart and I want to help the youth of our country," he wrote.

Sanjay's struggle with drugs is even captured in his biopic "Sanju", in which actor Ranbir Kapoor essays his role.

Apart from the "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S" actor, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah and Varun Sharma have lent support to the anti-drug campaign, which will be launched on February 18 here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Munna Bhai M.B.B.S drug addiction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp