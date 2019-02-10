Songs are pillars of a film, hold the storyline: Irshad Kamil

By IANS

KOLKATA: Poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who has penned beautiful lines of "Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja" (Rockstar) alongside peppy ones like "Swag se Swagat" (Tiger Zinda Hai), says songs do have independent value, but they are an integral part of a film's storyline.

"Songs are very much a part of the film script despite having independent value. They are like pillars to the well maintained and well-made roof. These pillars hold the entire story of the film," Kamil said on Saturday at the sixth Kolkata Literature Festival, a part of the 43rd International Kolkata Book Fair.

The master lyricist gave the example of his song "Agar Tum Saath Ho" (Tamasha) which "explains today's romance with all its shortcomings".

"Love is not always pink or sweet. Its bitterness, tangyness or changing colours are inseparable parts. It cannot be denied," Kamil said explaining the essence of the song.

The magician of words started writing almost 25 years back and tried to publish his poems in Hindi magazines during his post-graduation days. Till date, he has those envelopes of his unpublished poetry that were returned due to numerous entries.

Explaining the difference between a poet and lyricist, Kamil said: "There is a marginal difference between them. Poet writes about his own vision and lyricist uses his mind to write about someone else's vision. There is a character given to him".

Kamil said when he writes as a poet, he will not write "Tune maari entry...", maybe I will write a Ghazal.

Kamil revealed how he became the characters when he wrote different songs for the films.

"When I wrote 'Yeh Ishq Hai', I was 'Jab We Met's' Geet," he said.

Asked about managing one's ego, facing rejection after attaining success, the man with innumerable Bollywood songs and an array of awards, said: "Ego management is very important and also writers are very emotional. It is all about whether you want that person to be your reader/listener or not.

"If not you can massage your ego. Else if you want your creation to become popular and be accepted, then you will have to give importance to each of them. Listening is very important".

He connects with the youth very well and his books "Kaali Aurat Ka Khwab" and "Ek Maheena Nazmon Ka" iwell received.

Kamil feels "mobile phone has affected the vocabulary" as the feelings are still there but the youth cannot express them in words.

"You can connect well with them if you do not let the feelings be fake. the words need to be intensely truthful. You should be able to understand their state of mind," added the man who can read the pulse of this generation very well.